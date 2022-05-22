Garden Talk: The basics of fertilizing your plants.

Guests: Ed Buyarski, host of KTOO’s Garden Talk
Ed Buyarski says gardens are slow in coming to fruition this year, due to cooler weather. But he says it’s still a good time to fertilize your plants.
Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Full show: UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: The growing need for skilled leadership in outdoor and adventure settings.
- Part 2: Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.
- Part 3: Special Olympics Torch Run: Juneau Police and athletes team up.