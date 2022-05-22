KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Garden Talk: The basics of fertilizing your plants.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Ed Buyarski, host of KTOO’s Garden Talk
 

Ed Buyarski says gardens are slow in coming to fruition this year, due to cooler weather. But he says it’s still a good time to fertilize your plants.

 

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

