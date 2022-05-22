Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.

The Alaska Police Officers Association marks National Police Week, May 11-17, with a number of local events aimed at raising awareness about the role of police in a community. It’s traditionally a time to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty, but is also part of a weeklong effort to reach out to the community. Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey, president of the Capital City Chapter of the APOA, believes it’s more important than ever for police to make the effort to build bridges of trust and respect.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022