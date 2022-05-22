KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Alaska Police Officers Association’s Memorial Week: Time out to reflect.

Air date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — UAS sea kayaking expedition. Special Olympics Torch Run. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Det. Kirt Stage-Harvey, President of the Capital City Chapter of the Alaska Peace Officers Association
 

The Alaska Police Officers Association marks National Police Week, May 11-17,  with a number of local events aimed at raising awareness about the role of police in a community. It’s traditionally a time to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty, but is also part of a weeklong effort to reach out to the community. Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey, president of the Capital City Chapter of the APOA, believes it’s more important than ever for police to make the effort  to build bridges of trust and respect.

