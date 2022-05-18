KTOO

Juneau Strings Ensemble: The journey to Carnegie Hall.

Air date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Juneau String Ensemble’s Aurora Strings to play at Carnegie Hall. Juneau Fine Arts Camp registration. Girls on the Run 5K celebration.

Guests: Juneau Aurora Strings Ensemble Members: Alex Yu, 1st Violin.Tobin Montalbo, 1st Cello. Cerys Hudson, 1st Cello. Elizabeth Djajalie, 1st Violin.
 

A sit-down with four members of Aurora Strings, the group of advanced Juneau Strings Ensemble students headed to perform at Carnegie Hall in Juneau. In the midst of a pandemic, it hasn’t been an easy journey, but the students say it’s helped them grow as musicians and as people.

 

Elizabeth Djajalie plays 1st Violin for Aurora Strings, while Cerys Hudson plays 1st Cello. The two recently performed a duet at a competition in Anchorage. They say that challenges like this motivate them to practice and helps them grow as musicians (Photo by Minta Montalbo).

