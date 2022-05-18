Juneau Strings Ensemble: The journey to Carnegie Hall.

https://media.ktoo.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/05-17-22-Juneau-Afternoon-1-Strings.mp3 Guests: Juneau Aurora Strings Ensemble Members: Alex Yu, 1st Violin.Tobin Montalbo, 1st Cello. Cerys Hudson, 1st Cello. Elizabeth Djajalie, 1st Violin.
A sit-down with four members of Aurora Strings, the group of advanced Juneau Strings Ensemble students headed to perform at Carnegie Hall in Juneau. In the midst of a pandemic, it hasn’t been an easy journey, but the students say it’s helped them grow as musicians and as people.
Alex Tobin, 1st Cello for Aurora Strings, says he called up friends, family and just about everyone he knows to raise money for the trip to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall (Photo by Minta Montalbo).
Alex Yu is the concert master for Aurora Strings. His job is to serve as back up for the director and main conductor of the ensemble, Guohua Xia, affectionately known as “Mr. Shaw” (Photo by Minta Montalbo).
Elizabeth Djajalie plays 1st Violin for Aurora Strings, while Cerys Hudson plays 1st Cello. The two recently performed a duet at a competition in Anchorage. They say that challenges like this motivate them to practice and helps them grow as musicians (Photo by Minta Montalbo). Air date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022