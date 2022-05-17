Some of the best and brightest young musicians in the country will soon be headed to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall — and that includes the Aurora Strings, the advanced students from the Juneau String Ensemble.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate what these students have accomplished, how they’ve worked long and hard for a chance to perform at the Sounds of Summer International Music Festival

Also, on this program:

How students can register for the Juneau Fine Arts Camp

Girls on the Run: Why this 5K run is more than just about crossing the finish line.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.