KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Theater Alaska: Rollicking readings of Pride and Prejudice

Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 — Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.

Guests: Christina Apathy, director. Bostin Christopher, performer.
 

Theater Alaska will bring readings of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to the stage this weekend. They’re working from a playful adaption of the novel, written by Kate Hammil — a theatrical conversation about gender and self determination from a feminist perspective. All the performances are outdoors and free of charge.

 

Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications