Theater Alaska: Rollicking readings of Pride and Prejudice

Guests: Christina Apathy, director. Bostin Christopher, performer.
Theater Alaska will bring readings of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to the stage this weekend. They’re working from a playful adaption of the novel, written by Kate Hammil — a theatrical conversation about gender and self determination from a feminist perspective. All the performances are outdoors and free of charge.
Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Full show: Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.
- Part 1: Arianna String Quartet: Beyond the notes on the page
- Part 2: Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) re-opens outdoor challenge course
- Part 3: Juneau strawberries face many hurdles