Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) re-opens outdoor challenge course

Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 — Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.

Guests: Emma Van Nes, ORCA Director, Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL)
 

For the first time, the Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) challenge course is fully operational. It’s an outdoor team building and leadership program set in the rain forest, that offers courses. tailor-made for your group’s skills and abilities.

 

 

