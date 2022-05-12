Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) re-opens outdoor challenge course

Guests: Emma Van Nes, ORCA Director, Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL)
For the first time, the Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) challenge course is fully operational. It’s an outdoor team building and leadership program set in the rain forest, that offers courses. tailor-made for your group’s skills and abilities.
Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Full show: Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.
- Part 1: Arianna String Quartet: Beyond the notes on the page
- Part 2: Theater Alaska: Rollicking readings of Pride and Prejudice
- Part 3: Juneau strawberries face many hurdles