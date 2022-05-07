There were two Michaels growing up in Juneau. One was black, the other was white. And although interracial friendships were unusual for the times, the two were best friends and their families, the Pattersons and the Barnes, became close because of the two boys.

On this week’s Culture Rich Conversations, Michael and his mother, Sherry Patterson, talk with their old friends, Michael and Lynn Barnes, about raising kids to be color-blind.

Once a week, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau brings you “Culture Rich Conversations,” an exploration of Black culture and healing racism

Michael and Sherry Patterson c0-hosted this week’s, which airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.