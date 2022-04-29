They say racism may be hard to describe, but you know it when you see it. Often that’s not the case. For many their first encounters with racist behavior may not only be hurtful, but also confusing.

On today’s Culture Rich Conversations, Michael Patterson talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about growing up in the Washington D.C. area in the 1960’s and what she experienced as an Asian American.

Culture Rich Conversations is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. It airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.