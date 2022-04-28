Bartlett Regional Hospital names new head of mental health department

Bartlett Regional Hospital has named a permanent chief behavioral health officer after months of top level turnover. Tracey Dompeling will take over in the lead role from interim officer Karen Forrest on June 20.

Forrest has been filling in for the position since September when Bradley Grigg resigned.

Dompeling is currently the state’s director of the Division of Juvenile Justice. She has degrees in Social Work and Justice Administration from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Interim CEO Jerel Humphrey made the hire. Initially, the hospital board intended for the permanent CEO to fill the position, but the board has not yet chosen Humphrey’s successor and Forrest will not extend her six-month interim commitment.