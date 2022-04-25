KTOO

Alaska’s voter registration deadline for special US House election is May 12

Voters sign for their ballots at the Auke Bay precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. Alaska will have a special election to fill its U.S. House Seat. The deadline to register is May 12. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The deadline to register to vote in the special election to fill the seat of late Congressman Don Young is May 12. That’s also the deadline for Alaskans to update their mailing address.

The Alaska Division of Elections said Friday that a printed notice sent to some voters included an incorrect date.

Alaskans can check their voter registration status and mailing address online.

All voting in the special election will be conducted by mail, and ballots must be postmarked by June 11. The division will start mailing ballots to registered voters on Wednesday. The Division of Elections recommends mailing ballots back as soon as they’re filled out to avoid any mail delays.

Forty-eight candidates are running in the special election to replace Young, who died in March.

In the special primary, voters will pick one of the 48 candidates. The top four will advance to an Aug. 16 special general election, when voters will use ranked choice voting. The winner will serve the rest of Young’s term, which ends in January.

The Aug. 16 ballot will also include the open primary for the next two-year term. Voters will vote for one candidate in that primary. The top four vote-getters in that primary will advance to a Nov. 8 ranked choice general election.

