KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast | Tourism | Transportation

New COVID surge hits Skagway the week before this year’s first cruise ship visit

by

Quiet streets in Skagway in September, 2020. (Photo by Claire Stremple/KHNS)

Less than a week before the scheduled start of the summer cruise season, Skagway’s community health clinic announced a new local surge of COVID-19 cases. That comes on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to strike down mask mandates in the transportation industry.

Skagway’s Dahl Memorial Clinic’s Medical Director Brent Kunzler says the town is in one of its largest outbreaks of the pandemic, with upwards of 30 residents testing positive since the first week of April.

“What I have seen is mostly kids, some adults. Seems like it affects the kids a little harder this time,” Kunzler said.

He says it’s difficult to know the exact number of cases due to the increased use of home tests.

On Wednesday the clinic advised residents to wash their hands thoroughly, get vaccinated and boosted and wear masks in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the transportation mask mandate. The Alaska Marine Highway System and many airlines promptly announced masks would be optional moving forward.

With Skagway’s cruise season set to start next week, that leaves residents in charge of their own health safeguards as government entities have mostly dropped mandatory public health measures.

Kunzler says he’s not sure which variant could be responsible for the current surge in Skagway, but he stresses that COVID is still very much present.

“I don’t see it going away anytime soon. And it sure hasn’t, has it?” Kunzler said.

There are no public masking requirements in place in Skagway, including at City Hall. Businesses have the option to require masks on-premises.

The CDC still recommends isolating for five days after the onset of symptoms or a positive COVID test, followed by five days of wearing a mask in public for most people. It also still recommends wearing masks on public transportation.

KHNS - Haines

KHNS is our partner station in Haines. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Masked passengers enter an airport

These airlines are letting passengers banned for mask violations back on planes

Travelers who were once banned by major U.S. airlines for violating the federal mask mandate may soon be allowed to fly again.

A woman hands a test to someone over a counter

Alaska’s COVID case rate ranks among the highest in country

Places with especially high case rates include the Southeast communities of Petersburg, Wrangell and Sitka.

Juneau has dropped its mask requirement for public transportation

On Tuesday, the City and Borough of Juneau announced that masks will no longer be required on public transportation like city buses or at Juneau International Airport.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications