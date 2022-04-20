UAS’s new Alaska Native Success Specialist: Why Dannielle Carlson is so passionate about her job.

Dannielle Carlson grew up in Sandpoint, a remote, predominantly Alaska Native community. As a first-generation graduate, she knows the challenges of pursuing a degree. She’s now putting her personal experience to work as an Alaska Native Student Success Specialist, a newly-created position at the University of Alaska Southeast.

Her mission is two-fold: to attract and retain Native students by making the campus a welcoming and equitable experience for Alaska Natives.

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022