AWARE: Survivors of Rape have choices in the reporting process.

Guests: Swarupa Toth, AWARE Legal and SART manager. Meghan Dihle, RN,CMS-RN, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, Clinical Nurse V.
The crime of sexual assault takes away a victim’s choice, but survivors do have have severals paths to choose from in process of reporting rape, such as disclosing anonymously. A forensic nurse and a legal advocate explain the options and how a team of experts provides care and support during this difficult and delicate time.
Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Full show: AWARE: Reporting sexual assaults. AEYC Early Learning Fair. Juneau Dance Theatre Spring Showcase. Stargazing with Steve Kocsis.
- Part 1: AEYC: Early Learning Fair helps families prepare for kindergarten.
- Part 2: Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates spring with Carnival of the Animals performance.
- Part 3: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: History of Earth Day.