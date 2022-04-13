KTOO

Coronavirus | Federal Government | Nation & World | NPR News | Transportation

CDC extends transportation mask mandate until May 3

by

Masked travelers on an airport conveyer belt
Travelers will need to continue to wear protective face masks at airports, on planes, trains, buses and transit hubs, as the CDC is extending the mask requirement for travelers. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden administration is extending its face mask requirement for public transit for another 15 days. That means travelers will still need to mask up in airports, planes, buses, trains and at transit hubs until May 3.

The mask travel requirement had been set to expire this coming Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping in place its mask order “in order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity,” according to an agency spokesperson.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Transportation Security Administration, which handles enforcement of the order, is extending its security directive and emergency amendment for another 15 days.

The decision was made in response to the increasing spread of the omicron subvariant in the U.S. and an increase in the 7-day moving average of cases, which have risen by nearly 10% over the last two weeks nationally. Certain states are seeing much larger increases in new cases.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

Sitka fishing vessels in harbor on Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo by Jacob Resneck/KTOO)

Alaska businesses have until April 15 to apply for 2nd round of pandemic relief grants

There’s about $34 million dollars left in the state’s pot of federal funds for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Wolverines, lynx and moose: Fish and Game screens wildlife for COVID

Biologists are collecting samples from moose and mustelids — that’s wolverines, minks and martens. There are plans to test caribou and Sitka black tail deer, as well as seals and belugas.

Centennial Hall is ‘Juneau's living room’ again as the Folk Festival returns in-person

Centennial Hall is once again alive with the sounds of fiddles and banjos — not just on the main stage, but in the entryways and hallways, where musicians pull up folding chairs for impromptu jam sessions.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications