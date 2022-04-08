KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Fiddles, banjos and the high energy music Jake Blount.

Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022 — The music of Jake Blount: A blend of traditions from Black and Indigenous cultures  

Guests: Jake Blount and his band, headliners at the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival.
When Jake Blount fired up his banjo and his bluegrass band went along for the ride, KTOO’s Studio 2K was buzzing with energy. Blount says his music draws its power from its mix of blues, bluegrass and spirituals.

Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

