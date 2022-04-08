Fiddles, banjos and the high energy music Jake Blount.

Guests: Jake Blount and his band, headliners at the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival.
When Jake Blount fired up his banjo and his bluegrass band went along for the ride, KTOO’s Studio 2K was buzzing with energy. Blount says his music draws its power from its mix of blues, bluegrass and spirituals.
