From the Land of Rusted Dreams, a collection of songs Erin Heist wrote to survive the pandemic.

Air date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Erin Heist and her husband, Andrew, who plays the mandolin and sings back-up vocals, perform a few tunes from their new CD, From the Land of Rusted Dreams. Heist says the songs were written during the enforced isolation of the pandemic, which pushed her to try her hand at writing music, as well as focus on her musicianship. Their CD is timed to be released in conjunction with the Alaska Folk Festival, an event which has meaning to them as both musicians and as a couple. The festival was their first date.