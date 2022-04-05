The Alaska Folk Festival is many things to many musicians – a chance to see old friends, share some new songs and in some cases, it’s often a good time to celebrate the release of a new recording.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Erin Heist tells the story behind her new album, “Land of Rusted Dreams,” an intensely personal collection of songs Heist wrote to cope with the isolation of the pandemic, as well as explore her family history.

Also on this program: Erin’s husband Andrew, who is also President of the Alaska Folk Festival.

