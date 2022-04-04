KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Taylor Vidic and Ivan Night play a few tunes, as they look ahead to the 2020 Alaska Folk Festival.

Air date: Friday, April 1, 2022 — Alaska Folk Festival performer Taylor Vidic. “Mug Up” fish cannery exhibit opens at state museum.

Taylor Vidic rehearses with Queens, an eight-woman vocal ensemble playing the 2017 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Jack Sanders/KTOO)
Guests: Taylor Vidic, Juneau singer-songwriter. Ivan Night, guitarist for Pamyua.
Taylor Vidic talks about her music and her new job booking groups for the Crystal Saloon, which opened just in time for the Alaska Folk Festival. Taylor’s first AFF performance was when she was twelve years old. This is Ivan Night’s first time playing at the festival.

