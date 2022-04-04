New at the Alaska State Museum: Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work.

The “Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work” exhibit was years in the making — and brings pieces of equipment from one of Alaska’s oldest canneries in Bristol Bay to the State Museum. When the Diamond NN Cannery in South Naknek closed, key pieces of machinery were salvaged and selected for display. But even more important, stories from former cannery workers were collected, to find out what it was like to be a part of one of Alaska’s earliest multi-cultural work forces. The name of the exhibit, Mug Up, was a cannery term for coffee break, a time that brought all the diverse workers together. Mug Up will be on exhibit at the Alaska State Museum from April 1 through October 8, 2022.

Air date: Friday, April 1, 2022