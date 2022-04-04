KTOO

New at the Alaska State Museum: Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work.

Air date: Friday, April 1, 2022 — Alaska Folk Festival performer Taylor Vidic. “Mug Up” fish cannery exhibit opens at state museum.

Guests: Katie Ringsmuth, Alaska State Historian. Addison Field, Chief Curator, Alaska State Museum. Dave Thomas, Sentinel Coffee.
The “Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work” exhibit was years in the making — and brings pieces of equipment from one of Alaska’s oldest canneries in Bristol Bay to the State Museum. When the Diamond NN Cannery in South Naknek closed, key pieces of machinery were salvaged and selected for display. But even more important,  stories from former cannery workers were collected, to find out what it was like to be a part of one of Alaska’s earliest multi-cultural work forces. The name of the exhibit, Mug Up, was a cannery term for coffee break, a time that brought all the diverse workers together. Mug Up will be on exhibit at the Alaska State Museum from April 1 through October 8, 2022.

 

Cannery workers gather on the Diamond NN Cannery dock for a “mug up” in ca. 1976. Mug Up or coffee break gave cannery workers a 15-minute reprieve from the monotony of slime line work and canning machines. Photograph by Mike Rann.

