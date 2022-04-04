The sounds of fiddles, mandolins and banjos are once again in the air, as musicians from all over Juneau get together to practice for next week’s Alaska Folk Festival.

It’s been two years since they’ve been able to perform for a live audience at Centennial Hall, something performers like Taylor Vidic have really missed.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll give us a preview of her set for the Folk Festival and talk about her new job booking musicians at the new Crystal Saloon downtown, which features a stage built for live performances. Ivan Night, a guitarist for Pumyua, will join her.

Also on Friday:

A new exhibit on the history of fish canneries in Alaska opens at the state museum, that tells the story of the crews who provided the essential labor.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The show repeats at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.