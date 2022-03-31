Second COVID-19 booster shots are now available for eligible Juneau residents

Second COVID-19 booster shots are now available for certain people in Juneau.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending another shot for those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 50.

People who received their first booster dose at least four months ago are eligible.

To get a second Pfizer or Moderna booster, residents can visit the Juneau Public Health Center every Friday in April. Those shots have also been approved for anyone who received an initial dose and booster from Johnson & Johnson.

To make an appointment, visit the city’s website or call 907-586-6000. Walk-ins can also register on site from 8:30 to 4 p.m. on those days.

First doses and boosters of COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone age 5 and up at the Juneau airport, Costco Pharmacy, Genoa Healthcare, Juneau Urgent & Family Care, Safeway, and SEARHC.