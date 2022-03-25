Newscast – Friday, March 25, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Supreme Court says a new Senate district’s boundaries are an “unconstitutional political gerrymander”
- Juneau officials are making a Lemon Creek multi-use path a priority
- Goldbelt Inc. wants to help Eaglecrest Ski Area pay for its gondola project and expand summer operations
- Officials in Haines and Skagway are raising questions about how a proposed mine will get its ore out of the Chilkat Valley
- Kodiak’s Coast Guard base is getting a huge influx of federal infrastructure money
- Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson decides to end her run for U.S. Senate
- Plans for a Alaska service for the late Rep. Don Young are set
- Clear skies are lining up with a moderate aurora forecast this weekend