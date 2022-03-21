KTOO

Newscast – Monday, March 21, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will be split into separate departments in July
  • Alaska Congressman Don Young will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on March 29
  • Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson will propose naming the Port of Alaska after Don Young
  • The U.S. Forest Service releases an environmental impact statement for options to expand facilities at the Mendenhall Glacier
  • Brian Buchman discusses his newspaper “The Homeless Changed”
  • The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program is expanding its high school component to Juneau
  • The latest COVID numbers
  • A  strong storm is approaching Southeast Alaska

