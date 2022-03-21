Newscast – Monday, March 21, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will be split into separate departments in July
- Alaska Congressman Don Young will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on March 29
- Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson will propose naming the Port of Alaska after Don Young
- The U.S. Forest Service releases an environmental impact statement for options to expand facilities at the Mendenhall Glacier
- Brian Buchman discusses his newspaper “The Homeless Changed”
- The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program is expanding its high school component to Juneau
- The latest COVID numbers
- A strong storm is approaching Southeast Alaska