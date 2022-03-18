KTOO

Tlingit and Haida president attends signing of Violence Against Women Act in Washington, DC

Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson, President of Central Council of Tlingit and Haida. (Photo courtesy of Central Council of Tlingit and Haida)

Central Council of Tlingit and Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson was in Washington, D.C. for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA. The legislation is part of the funding act for this fiscal year.

U.S. President Joe Biden helped write the original piece of legislation that supports responses to sexual assault and domestic violence. Peterson says he was impressed with the president’s remarks on Wednesday.

“It was exciting,” Peterson said. “It was pretty emotional. You know, it is a needed law and Alaska inclusion is so important. It was really great to be able to share that with friends. You know, who had been champions on VAWA. Like Michelle Demmert, former chief justice for our tribal courts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tlingit & Haida (@tlingithaida)

Peterson said the legislation recognizes tribal sovereignty by upholding tribal courts.

He expressed gratitude to Sen. Lisa Murkowski and staff member Amber Ebarb for their work towards passing the legislation.

 

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

