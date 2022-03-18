Tlingit and Haida president attends signing of Violence Against Women Act in Washington, DC

Central Council of Tlingit and Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson was in Washington, D.C. for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA. The legislation is part of the funding act for this fiscal year.

U.S. President Joe Biden helped write the original piece of legislation that supports responses to sexual assault and domestic violence. Peterson says he was impressed with the president’s remarks on Wednesday.

“It was exciting,” Peterson said. “It was pretty emotional. You know, it is a needed law and Alaska inclusion is so important. It was really great to be able to share that with friends. You know, who had been champions on VAWA. Like Michelle Demmert, former chief justice for our tribal courts.

Peterson said the legislation recognizes tribal sovereignty by upholding tribal courts.

He expressed gratitude to Sen. Lisa Murkowski and staff member Amber Ebarb for their work towards passing the legislation.