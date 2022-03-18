KTOO

Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.

by

Gwen Baluss bands hummingbirds in Mexico (Photo by Susan Bonfield).

For almost a decade, Gwen Baluss has banded hummingbirds that migrate to Alaska. And while she’s made a number of discoveries, there are still some unsolved mysteries. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll share some of her research.

Also on this show:

  • A high school track and field team fundraiser.
  • Lichen, a new publication featuring local arts and culture.
  • The Jensen-Olson Arboretum celebrates 25 years with “Arts in the Garden.”
Andy Kline hosts Juneau Afternoon on Fridays.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

