St. Patrick’s Day in Juneau has a history of snowy surprises, but not this year…

Guests: Caleb Cravens, National Weather Service Meteorologist based in Juneau
Weekend weather outlook for Juneau on March 17th., 2022. Alth0ugh Juneau, as of late is receiving more rain than snow, meteorologists looked at record snowfalls on St. Patrick’s Day over the years, just to show that winter could have some big surprises up its sleeve.
Weekend weather outlook for Juneau on March 17th., 2022. Alth0ugh Juneau, as of late is receiving more rain than snow, meteorologists looked at record snowfalls on St. Patrick’s Day over the years, just to show that winter could have some big surprises up its sleeve.
Air date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Full show: Weekend Weather Outlook: Rainy stretch ahead