Meals on Wheels is about more than just meals. The program also delivers a daily dose of kindness to seniors, as well as a sense of connection.

But in Juneau, the ranks of volunteers, who make the program possible, have thinned-out during the pandemic — and the need is as great as ever.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, an update on efforts to recruit new volunteers.

Also on this program:

Recognition for the University of Alaska Southeast for its “military friendly” programs. Why UAS was given gold star status in a national survey.

Conversations with AWARE’s 2022 Women of Distinction, Part 2.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.