Meals on Wheels is about more than just meals. The program also delivers a daily dose of kindness to seniors, as well as a sense of connection.
But in Juneau, the ranks of volunteers, who make the program possible, have thinned-out during the pandemic — and the need is as great as ever.
On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, an update on efforts to recruit new volunteers.
Also on this program:
- Recognition for the University of Alaska Southeast for its “military friendly” programs. Why UAS was given gold star status in a national survey.
- Conversations with AWARE’s 2022 Women of Distinction, Part 2.
Part 1: Volunteers key to Juneau's Meals on Wheels program for seniors.
The need for the Meals on Wheels program continues to grow, while the number of volunteers to serve Juneau seniors continues to shrink. Catholic Community Service, which operates the program through Southeast Senior Services, says they’ve seen greater need since the pandemic.
Part 2: UAS receives Gold Award status for its military friendly programs.
To achieve “Military Friendly” status, schools have to meet thresholds in a number of areas such as student retention, graduation, job placement, and loan repayment for students, especially veterans. Based on its performance in the survey, UAS was awarded “Gold” status.
Part 3: AWARE's 2020 Women of Distinction share their stories.
After 25 years of recognizing local women for their community service, AWARE’s Women of Distinction have become quite a sisterhood. This is a second in a series of interviews with this year’s honorees, who will be honored at a gala on Saturday, March 19th at Centennial Hall.