Volunteers key to Juneau’s Meals on Wheels program for seniors.

Guests: Matt Walker, oversees Juneau Meals on Wheels program. Julie Nielsen, volunteer.
The need for the Meals on Wheels program continues to grow, while the number of volunteers to serve Juneau seniors continues to shrink. Catholic Community Service, which operates the program through Southeast Senior Services, says they’ve seen greater need since the pandemic.
