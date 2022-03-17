KTOO

UAS receives Gold Award status for its military friendly programs.

Air date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — Wanted: Meals on Wheels volunteers. UAS designated as “Military Friendly” school. AWARE’s 2022 Women of Distinction share their stories.

Guests: Deborah Rydman, UAS Career Services Coordinator. Emily Klosterman, UAS Graduate.
To achieve “Military Friendly” status, schools have to meet thresholds in a number of areas such as student retention, graduation, job placement,  and loan repayment for students, especially veterans. Based on its performance in the survey, UAS was awarded “Gold” status.

 

Deborah Rydman is the UAS Career Services Coordinator. She is also the VA School Certifying official and helps veterans access their education benefits.

