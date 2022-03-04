KTOO

Arctic | Climate Change

A Coast Guard cutter has reached the planet’s southernmost navigable waters, setting a new record

by

An ice shelf seen from the deck of a ship
Shown is the edge of the ice shelf in the southernmost navigable water from the crows nest of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero/U.S. Coast Guard)

The nation’s only heavy icebreaker reached the southernmost navigable waters on the planet last month, setting a new world record.

Melting of the Ross Ice Shelf meant the Polar Star could sail into newly navigable waters. The shelf is a huge frozen block about the size of France. In some areas, it can be nearly 2,500 ft. thick.

The nearly 400-foot U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker reached a position of 78 degrees, 44 minutes, 1.32 seconds south latitude off the coast of Antarctica. That’s about 500 yards from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, beating out the current Guinness world record holder for the southernmost point reached by a ship, according to a Coast Guard statement.

Almost 25 years ago to the day, the Polar Star’s sister ship, the Polar Sea, set the previous record.

The deployment marks the Polar Star’s 25th journey to the earth’s southernmost continent, supporting Operation Deep Freeze — an annual mission to resupply American scientists doing research near the South Pole.

During Polar Star’s transit, it surveyed nearly 400 nautical miles of the ice shelf, providing information that can be used by other ships in the future.

“The crew of Polar Star is proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Antarctic explorers,” said Capt. Bill Woityra, commanding officer of Polar Star, in a statement. “We carry on that legacy of exploration, reaching new places, and expanding human understanding of our planet.”

This mission marks the Polar Star’s first return to Antarctica since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last winter, instead of going south, the 46-year-old icebreaker sailed in the Arctic. During that deployment, it stopped in the Port of Dutch Harbor for the first time since 2013. 

Read next

Wildland firefighters standing along a road among eerily red-brown smoke

Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns

The report paints a picture of a planet already transformed and teetering on the brink of widespread, irreversible damage.

A large group of people in matching red parkas standing on an icy shore

Soot is accelerating snow melt in popular parts of Antarctica, a study finds

Researchers estimate that soot, or black carbon, pollution in the most popular and accessible part of Antarctica is causing an extra inch of snowpack shrinkage every year.

A gravel road with piles of rock along the side after a landslide was cleared

Landslide briefly blocks access to hydro dam after record rainfall in Sitka

Rainfall in Sitka broke records on Wednesday, and February is shaping up to exceed the month’s typical rainfall by leaps and bounds.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications