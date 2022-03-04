KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

A Unique Boot-Ique at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Soil, the backbone Southeast Alaska gardening. History of the Fireside Lecture series at Mendenhall Glacier. 

Christine M. Kleinhenz came up with the concept Unique Boot-Ique fundraiser. She adorned her boot with herring.The boots you’ll find at the Juneau Artists Gallery this month are not made for walking, but for fundraising. They’re rain boots, transformed into pieces of art.

On Juneau Afternoon today, a look at how local artists have each put their own creative stamp in the “Unique Boot-Ique” exhibition at the gallery, in which each piece will be sold in a silent auction – with the money going to the charity of the artist’s choice.

Also today:

  • In tonight’s Fireside Lecture, get the dirt on how to grow flowers and food in Southeast soil, despite the challenges.
  • Some history about the Fireside Lecture, remembered for its crackling fires, the smell of warm wool, and of course, the refreshments.
Andy Kline hosts Juneau Afternoon on Fridays.

You can catch the show, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

