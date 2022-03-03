Thursday, March 3, 2022: Juneau weekend weather outlook
While Juneau enjoyed a little sunshine this week, a new front passing through the Gulf of Alaska was on its way here. Grant Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau, says it will bring some moisture with it, but whether it falls as rain or snow, depends on the temperatures.
Listen to Rhonda McBride’s interview with Grant Smith:
