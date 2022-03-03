KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, March 3, 2022: Juneau weekend weather outlook

A front bringing moisture will make landfall in Juneau this weekend.

 

While Juneau enjoyed a little sunshine this week, a new front passing through the Gulf of Alaska was on its way here. Grant Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau, says it will bring some moisture with it, but whether it falls as rain or snow, depends on the temperatures.

Grant Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Juneau, is originally from Kansas where he received a degree in Atmospheric Sciences and a minor in mathematics. He worked as a local news broadcast meteorologist for 7 years in the central US before joining the NWS in Juneau in the fall of 2020.

Listen to Rhonda McBride’s interview with Grant Smith:

 

