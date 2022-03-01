KTOO

Energy & Mining | Federal Government | Fisheries

Murkowski and Sullivan strike familiar Alaska themes in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

by

A group of soldiers wearing winter camouflage and bunny boots marching in the snow
Sen. Sullivan says Russian aggression in Ukraine shows the need for the U.S. to build its military in the Arctic. Here, Marines prepare for Arctic Edge exercise at Fort Greely in 2018. (Photo by Cpl. Bethanie Ryan/U.S. Marine Corps)

In addition to strong condemnation, Alaska’s U.S. senators have responded to Russian aggression against Ukraine with renewed calls to advance home-state priorities they’ve sought for years.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have introduced a bill to ban imports of Russian seafood, and Congressman Don Young has a similar bill in the House. Murkowski also said she’d try to add a Russian seafood ban to a sanctions bill in the Senate. Murkowski has been calling for such a ban since 2014, after Russia prohibited imports of American seafood.

“It is absolutely unfair that Russia has unlimited access to sell its seafood in the United States while America’s fishermen and our seafood processors, particularly those in my state of Alaska, have no access to markets in Russia,” she said in a recent speech on the Senate floor.

Murkowski is also calling for more oil development in Alaska. She always has. Now, she’s framing it in contrast to the oil the U.S. imports from Russia.

“When it comes to energy, we simply do not need U.S. dollars to be financing Russia’s territorial aggressions — especially when we have everything that we need here at home,” she said.

Alaska’s crude isn’t processed at the same refineries as petroleum imported from Russia, but Murkowski said both Alaska and Russia are suppliers in the global oil market.

Sullivan has been making a similar argument — that suppressing domestic energy production empowers Russia. And Sullivan said the war in Ukraine proves the need to beef up military assets in Alaska.

“The most important way you deal with Putin is not through talk. It is through demonstrations of power,” Sullivan said on NPR’s All Things Considered Sunday. “And that’s why I’ve been a strong proponent of a military buildup in our Arctic. That’s the one thing he understands. He understands energy. He understands military power.”

Sullivan also said the U.S. needs more icebreakers to counter the Russian presence in the Arctic. More ice breakers and a military expansion in the Arctic are two priorities he’s pursued since taking office.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Don Young floats bill that would seize Russian yachts and merchant ships

Other lawmakers have proposed seizing Russian-owned villas, private jets and bank accounts.

Juneau rallies for Ukrainians: 'We are here, but our soul, our mind and hearts are there'

With just a day’s notice, dozens of Juneau residents gathered on Saturday afternoon at Marine Park Pavilion, wearing “Alaskans Stand with Ukraine” buttons and carrying blue and yellow.

A family of four poses for a photo in the mountains

For some Alaskans, a foreign war hits close to home

Alaskans have been watching Russia’s invasion into Ukraine unfold from thousands of miles away this week. But for some, the news hits closer to home.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications