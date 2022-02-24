Listen to the whole show: Gospel music and Black history go hand in hand.

Guests: Pastor Bobby Lewis, Harlem.
Pastor Bobby Lewis tells the story of his lifelong love affair with Gospel music — and how it’s been a powerful force in helping African Americans, not only survive slavery, but find strength and inspiration on their journey to freedom.
Pastor Bobby Lewis tells the story of his lifelong love affair with Gospel music — and how it’s been a powerful force in helping African Americans, not only survive slavery, but find strength and inspiration on their journey to freedom.