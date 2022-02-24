KTOO

Listen to the whole show: Gospel music and Black history go hand in hand.

Air date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 — Gospel music: The winds behind the wings of Black culture.

Guests: Pastor Bobby Lewis, Harlem.
Pastor Bobby Lewis tells the story of his lifelong love affair with Gospel music — and how it’s been a powerful force in helping African Americans, not only survive slavery, but find strength and inspiration on their journey to freedom.

Kelli Patterson asks Pastor Bobby Lewis about how he learned to sing from his grandmother.

