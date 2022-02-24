Pastor Bobby Lewis’ energy is contagious. Just sitting in a room next to this Harlem minister makes you feel good. And hearing him on the radio, talking about his passion for Gospel music, might be the next best thing.

On this week’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, Kelli and Sherry Patterson talk with Lewis about how Gospel music has shaped Black history.

Lewis, along with Eustace Johnson, are in Juneau to lead a community choir workshop, which will culminate with a concert on Sunday afternoon at Centennial Hall at 3:00 p.m. The performance also features history and poetry readings to mark Black History Month.

The Black Awareness Association’s program, Culture Rich Conversations, airs on Thursday’s at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.