Watch: Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is set to deliver her annual address to the Alaska Legislature in the Capitol at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Murkowski is Alaska’s senior senator, serving since late 2002. She is up for re-election this year.

She’s a Republican, though she’s often at or near the center of close Senate votes and debates. Last year, the statistics-heavy website GovTrack.us ranked Murkowski as the most left-leaning Republican in the Senate. On the site’s spectrum, she was a hair to the left of conservative Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Murkowski is also one of few Republican members of Congress who’s been openly critical of the national Republican Party for characterizing a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year as “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol. We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 5, 2022



