Theatre: The triumph of imagination over reality.

Guests: Prince Gomolvilas, Playwright.
Prince Gomolvilas, who believes he may be the first and only Thai playwright in America, talks about pushing past the rigid constructs of realism and against the boundaries of imagination. His play, Brothers Paranormal, is currently being performed by Peseverance Theatre.
