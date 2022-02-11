Part 4. Jessica Hood’s 9 years in Juneau’s Wearable Art Extravaganza

Jessica Hood, Wearable Arts Designer
Every dress at Juneau’s annual Wearable Arts Extravaganza has a story — and after nine years designing outfits for the show, Jessica Hood has many stories to tell. This year’s dress weighs about forty pounds and is made from trash bags, to bring awareness about plastic pollution in the oceans.
