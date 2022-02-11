Part 3. Foodie Friday: Coppa’s new ice cream flavors

Marc Wheeler, Owner of Coppa
On on Juneau Afternoon’s Foodie Friday feature, Marc Wheeler talks about the ingredients in three new flavors of ice cream he’s introducing at Coppa — Vanilla Bean, Bergamot and Cardamom.
On on Juneau Afternoon’s Foodie Friday feature, Marc Wheeler talks about the ingredients in three new flavors of ice cream he’s introducing at Coppa — Vanilla Bean, Bergamot and Cardamom.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.
- Part 1. Why Romeo is more than just a wolf
- Part 2. Inaugural Romeo Trot
- Part 4. Jessica Hood’s 9 years in Juneau’s Wearable Art Extravaganza