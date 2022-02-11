KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 3. Foodie Friday: Coppa’s new ice cream flavors

Part of Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.

Marc Wheeler, Owner of Coppa
On on Juneau Afternoon’s Foodie Friday feature, Marc Wheeler talks about the ingredients in three new flavors of ice cream he’s introducing at Coppa — Vanilla Bean, Bergamot and Cardamom.

Andy Kline. a volunteer host for Juneau Afternoon, decided Vanilla Bean, with chocolate at the bottom, was his favorite of Coppa’s new ice cream flavors.

 

 

Also in this show:

