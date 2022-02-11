KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 1. Why Romeo is more than just a wolf

Part of Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.

Nick Jans, Writer
Nick Jans believes the story of Romeo and his  relationship with Juneau is one of the great human and wild animal interactions in history, the quintessential Alaskan Story.

Although Romeo was a wild wolf, he enjoyed playing with dogs he met at Mendenhall Glacier. (Photo by Kim Elton, courtesy of Orpheus Project)

Also in this show:

