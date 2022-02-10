COVID cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are soaring as Alaska’s cases fall

COVID-19 cases in the Yukon-Kuskowkim Delta region are the highest they’ve ever been. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation reported 817 new cases last week, almost 100 more cases than the week before. YKHC also reported one death and four hospitalizations over the same period of time.

The region’s case has spiked as state and national infection rates have been falling.

The Y-K Delta’s COVID-19 case rate is currently two times higher than the state’s. Despite having one of the highest case rates in the country, the Bethel City Council voted not to renew the city’s mask mandate this week. That mandate will expire Feb. 18.

Last week, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 8,950 new COVID-19 cases across Alaska, a 35% drop from the week prior. During that time, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta made up 9% of the state’s new cases.

According to state data, over 75% of adult hospital beds are still occupied, and 13% of those occupying hospital beds are COVID-19-positive.

Local health officials continue to urge wearing masks and getting vaccinated and boosted against the virus to protect your health, and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed by new cases. Anyone with questions about the virus is encouraged to visit the YKHC COVID-19 Dashboard or call the COVID-19 hotline at 543-6949.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta case rate remains higher than both that of the state and the nation. Per 100,000 people over seven days, about 2,800 developed COVID-19 in-region. That’s compared to the national case rate of 615 cases per 100,000 and the state case rate of 1,487 per 100,000 over the same period of time.

YKHC reports that 65.9% of the eligible population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19, a 0.2% increase from last week. DHSS reports that 61.8% of all eligible Alaskans have completed a vaccine series. Nationwide, 67.9% of the population that is five or older is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).