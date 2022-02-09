KTOO

Thursday, February 10th: Juneau student attends historically Black university.

On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau follows-up on one of their scholarship recipients, Raekwon Razor — one of a growing number of African American students who attends what’s known as an HBCU — a Historically Black College and University.

Raekwon Razor, a graduate of Juneau Douglas High School, presented with a scholarship from Sherry Patterson, president of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau (Photo courtesy of Sherry Patterson).

Christina Michelle and Sherry Patterson talk with Razor about his first year at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, where he hopes to pursue a career in professional sports management.

