Thursday, February 10th: Juneau student attends historically Black university.

On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau follows-up on one of their scholarship recipients, Raekwon Razor — one of a growing number of African American students who attends what’s known as an HBCU — a Historically Black College and University.

Christina Michelle and Sherry Patterson talk with Razor about his first year at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, where he hopes to pursue a career in professional sports management.

You can catch Culture Rich Conversations on Thursday’s at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.