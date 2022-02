The head of Alaska’s court system is set to deliver the annual State of the Judiciary Address from the Capitol in Juneau at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be Chief Justice Daniel Winfree’s first. His peers elected him chief justice last year after Joel Bolger retired.

Winfree joined the court in 2008 after being appointed by then-Gov. Sarah Palin.

You can watch live Gavel Alaska coverage here and on KTOO 360TV, or listen on 104.3 FM.