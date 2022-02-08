Part 3. Juneau Audubon Society: Winter Food for Birds

Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Program Manager
Juneau’s coastal waters, which never freeze, are what keep more than 70 species of birds here in the winter. The tides bring in a constant supply of nourishment. Here’s a preview of the Juneau Audubon Society’s monthly presentation on Thursday, February 10th at 7:0o p.m. via Zoom.
