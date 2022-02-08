KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 3. Juneau Audubon Society: Winter Food for Birds

Part of Tuesday, February 8th: Spruce Root Awards $50,000 to two Southeast tourism businesses. How to become a Master Gardener. How Juneau birds survive the winter.

Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Program Manager
Juneau’s coastal waters, which never freeze, are what keep more than 70 species of birds here in the winter.  The tides bring in a constant supply of nourishment. Here’s a preview of the Juneau Audubon Society’s monthly presentation on Thursday, February 10th at 7:0o p.m. via Zoom.

Also in this show:

