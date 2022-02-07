Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger’s Olympics end after losses to Switzerland and Great Britain

KTOO

A woman preparing to slide a curling stone.
Vicky Persinger at the Fairbanks Curling Club in 2016. (Indie Alaska screenshot)

Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger and U.S. mixed doubles teammate Chris Plys of Minnesota did not advance to the medal round at the Olympics in Beijing.

Persinger and Plys lost their final four matches in round-robin play, finishing with a 3-and-6 record and placing 8th out of 10 teams. Only the top four teams qualify for the semifinals.

The Star Tribune reported that Persinger and Plys lost 6-5 to Switzerland on Sunday night, eliminating them from metal contention. On Monday morning, they finished the round-robin play with an 8-4 loss to Great Britain.

While this year’s Olympic competition is over for Persinger, Plys is also a member of the U.S. men’s curling team, which begins play on Wednesday.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

