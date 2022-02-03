Warming trend after heavy snow raises avalanche danger in Juneau

The winter storm warning for Juneau has been extended until 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The first wave of snow that started on Tuesday night brought 8 inches of snow to Juneau.

The forecast for this second wave calls for 6-12 additional inches on Thursday, with the snow getting heavier and wetter as the temperature rises. We can also expect light freezing rain before Friday morning.

The avalanche danger for urban areas around Juneau is high and increasing. Widespread natural avalanches are likely overnight and into Friday, and it’s possible that some of the slides will be large.

The city’s emergency manager recommends avoiding the Flume Trail, Perseverance Trail and the gated area above the Behrends neighborhood at least through Saturday morning.

On Friday, the snow is forecast to transition to freezing rain and then rain, with a high near 38. The longer-term forecast has rain every day into the middle of next week.