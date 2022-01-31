Newscast – Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers raise concerns about the sustainability of Gov. Dunleavy’s budget plan
- A group of young Alaskans lose their climate change lawsuit against the state
- The EPA is revisiting a decision that could permanently block development of the Pebble mine
- House lawmakers table an action to remove a state representative who is a member of the Oath Keepers from his committee assignments
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will hold its annual Tribal Assembly virtually for a third year
- Local COVID-19 cases are slowly trending down
- The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning