Newscast – Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers raise concerns about the sustainability of Gov. Dunleavy’s budget plan
  • A group of young Alaskans lose their climate change lawsuit  against the state
  • The EPA is revisiting a decision that could permanently block development of the Pebble mine
  • House lawmakers table an action to remove a state representative who is a member of the Oath Keepers from his committee assignments
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will hold its annual Tribal Assembly virtually for a third year
  • Local COVID-19 cases are slowly trending down
  • The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

