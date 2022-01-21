KTOO

Friday, January 21st: A month of tributes to Romeo, the wolf. Annette Smith’s adventures in scuba diving. CBJ Manager Rorie Watt on climbing out of the pandemic.

by

Romeo often played with Dakotah, Nick Jans' yellow lab. (Photo courtesy Nick Jans)
Romeo, the wolf who befriended Juneau dogs, will remembered in a month-long celebration of art, music and poetry. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Rhonda McBride talks with composer Todd Hunt about Wolf Songs, a premiere of two commissioned pieces to be performed by a chamber orchestra in February.

Also on Friday’s Juneau Afternoon:

Annette Smith is a lifelong Alaskan, known for her underwater photography,
  • Underwater adventures, as well as a few misadventures. Annette Smith previews her Fireside lecture tonight on scuba diving in Southeast Alaska.
  • And a conversation with CBJ manager Rorie Watts on year three of the pandemic. A look at his “to do” list for 2022.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

