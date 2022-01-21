KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Supreme Court upholds ranked-choice voting law
  • Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski is trying to find middle ground for a voting rights bill
  • The Juneau Assembly is considering removing a hurdle for Norwegian Cruise Line’s plan for a new dock
  • Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute released a new report

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

