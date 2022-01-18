KTOO

Tuesday, January 17th: Tongans in Juneau ask for prayers after volcano eruption and tsunami. Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh research Juneau’s homicide history.

by

Melohoko Pauu Ma’ake with her mother and niece on Nuku’alofa in Tonga. Ma’ake, who lives in Juneau, knows her mother is safe, but she is concerned for other friends and family who live in Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami that has largely cut off communication from the island nation to the outside world. (Photo courtesy Melohoko Pauu Ma’ake)

Fear and anxiety grows for the Juneau relatives of families in Tonga, after an underwater volcano eruption and tsunami cut off communications with the outside world.

On Tuesday’sJuneau Afternoon,  Rashah McChesney talks with a group of Tongans about how they are coping as they wait and hope for news from home.

Also on this program:

  • Homicide history: Rhonda McBride talks with writers, Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh, about what they’ve unearthed investigating cases, long-buried in Juneau’s past, including Juneau’s most famous killer, Robert Stroud, known as the Birdman of Alcatraz.

 

Mugshot of Robert Stroud at Leavenworth circa 1912
Mugshot of Robert Stroud at Leavenworth circa 1912 (Kansascity.com via Juneau-Douglas City Museum)

You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

